BRIEF-Deutsche EuroShop To Hike Div For 2018, 2019

April 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Euroshop AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP: PRESENTATION OF THE 2017 ANNUAL REPORT / EEARNINGS AND DIVIDEND FORECAST FOR 2018 AND 2019

* DIVIDEND OF EUR1.45 PER SHARE WILL BE PROPOSED TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* INTEND TO INCREASE DIVIDEND FOR FINANCIAL YEARS 2018 AND 2019 BY EUR0.05 PER SHARE IN EACH OF THOSE YEARS

* ANTICIPATES REVENUE OF EUR220-224 MILLION FOR 2018, EUR222-226 MILLION FOR 2019

* ANTICIPATES THAT EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) WILL BE EUR193-197 MILLION IN 2018 AND EUR194-198 MILLION IN 2019

* FOR FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO), EUR2.35-2.39 PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED FOR 2018 AND EUR2.40-2.44 PER SHARE FOR 2019