June 26 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE GRUNDSTUECKSAUKTIONEN AG :

* IN SUMMER AUCTIONS, 436 PROPERTIES IN THE EQUIVALENT OF APPROX. EUR 30.7 MILLION WERE SOLD IN THE BROKERAGE AREA OF PLETTNER & BRECHT IMMOBILIEN GMBH​