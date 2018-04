April 26 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE GRUNDBESITZ AG :

* CONTINUES GROWTH AND BUYS ADDITIONAL ASSETS IN ELCHINGEN AND LICHTENFELS

* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO EUR 9.2 MILLION, RESULTING IN A NET INITIAL YIELD OF 9.3%

* SECOND OBJECT IS IN ELCHINGEN NEAR ULM, PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO EUR 1.8 MILLION

* TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP OF PROPERTIES IS EXPECTED IN JUNE 2018