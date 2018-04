April 3 (Reuters) - Deutsche Industrie Grundbesitz AG :

* AG DECIDED UPON A CAPITAL INCREASE FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL

* SAYS ‍ISSUING UP TO 1,500,004 NEW ORDINARY BEARER SHARES​

* SAYS ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE EUR 7.75 PER NEW SHARE

* MAXIMUM POSSIBLE GROSS PROCEEDS FROM THE CAPITAL INCREASE WILL AMOUNT TO APPROX. EUR 11.6 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: