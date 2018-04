April 24 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE GRUNDBESITZ AG :

* DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG BUYS ONE ASSET IN HANNOVER-RONNENBERG

* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO EUR 9.5 MILLION

* TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP IS EXPECTED IN JUNE 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)