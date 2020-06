BRIEF-Deutsche Industrie REIT Completes Capital Increase

June 17 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG:

* DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG DETERMINES THE PLACEMENT PRICE FOR THE NEW SHARES

* AT A PRICE OF EUR 20.00 PER NEW SHARE

* CAPITAL INCREASE GENERATES GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 58,326,360.00 FOR COMPANY

* 2,733,563 NEW ORDINARY BEARER SHARES WITH NO PAR VALUE (“NEW SHARES”) WERE PLACED AT A PRICE OF EUR 20.00 PER NEW SHARE

* NET PROCEEDS FROM CAPITAL INCREASE SHALL BE USED BY COMPANY TO STRENGTHEN ITS EQUITY BASE AND TO FINANCE FURTHER ACQUISITIONS

* DELIVERY OF NEW SHARES IS SCHEDULED FOR 19 JUNE 2020