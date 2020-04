BRIEF-Deutsche Industrie REIT Says No Need To Adjust Existing Forecasts

April 16 (Reuters) - Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG:

* DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG - CONFIRMATION OF PREVIOUS FFO FORECAST

* DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG - TWO FURTHER PROPERTIES IN SAXONY-ANHALT WERE ALREADY ACQUIRED BEFORE EASTER FOR A TOTAL OF EUR 6.1 MILLION.

* DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG - BASED ON CURRENT KNOWLEDGE, THERE IS NO NEED TO ADJUST EXISTING FORECASTS

* DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG - CONTINUES TO EXPECT AN FFO OF EUR 23 M TO EUR 25 M FOR 2019/2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG - FFO RUN RATE EXPECTED TO BE EUR 27 M TO EUR 29 M AT END OF 2019/2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG - ANNUAL NET COLD RENT TO INCREASE FROM EUR 1.45 MILLION P.A. TO EUR 2.38 MILLION P.A. FROM 2025 ONWARDS. I.E. BY 64% P.A