Sept 12 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG

* DGAP-NEWS: DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG ACQUIRES FOUR RETAIL PROPERTIES WITH ANCHOR TENANT REWE GROUP

* ‍REGARDING TOTAL INVESTMENT OF EUR 5.8 MILLION THIS LEADS TO AN INITIAL YIELD OF 11.4 %​

* ‍ANNUALISED RENT OF THESE FOUR ASSETS CURRENTLY AMOUNTS TO KEUR 660​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)