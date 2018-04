April 24 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG:

* ACQUIRES ADDITIONAL PROPERTIES - OVERALL PORTFOLIO GROWS TO AROUND EUR 400 MILLION AND GENERATES MORE THAN EUR 35 MILLION ANNUAL RENT

* INVESTMENT VOLUME FOR ALL THREE PROPERTIES TOTALS EUR 16.8 MILLION