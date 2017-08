June 12 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG

* DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG EXTENDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* APPOINTED ALEXANDER KROTH AND CHRISTIAN HELLMUTH AS FURTHER BOARD MEMBERS WITH EFFECT AS OF 1ST JULY 2017

* KROTH (CIO) WILL TAKE RESPONSIBILITIES FOR INVESTMENTS AND ASSET MANAGEMENT AND HELLMUTH (CFO) WILL LEAD CORPORATE FINANCE/ACCOUNTING AND IR. ROLF ELGETI WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD (CEO)