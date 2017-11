BRIEF-Deutsche Konsum Reit prelim FY up at EUR 37.6 mln

Nov 16 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG:

* ‍FY RENTAL INCOME INCREASED BY 68% UP TO EUR 19.2 MILLION​

* ‍ANNUAL NET PROFIT 2016/2017 AMOUNTS TO EUR 37.6 MILLION​

* ‍FFO-FORECAST OF EUR 16 MILLION TO EUR 20 MILLION IN FY 2017/2018​

* ‍FORECAST FOR FFO RUN RATE AT EUR 23 MILLION BY END OF FY 2017/2018​

* ‍FY FFO GREW BY 83% FROM EUR 5.6 MILLION TO EUR 10.3 MILLION​

* ‍PRELIMINARY FY NET PROFIT ENDS UP IN AMOUNT OF EUR 37.6 MILLION (2015/2016: EUR 21.1 MILLION)​