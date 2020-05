BRIEF-Deutsche Lufthansa AG-Board Accepts Commitments Offered By Germany To EU Commission For Stabilization Package Negotiated With WSF

May 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG:

* AGREEMENT ON LUFTHANSA’S STABILIZATION PACKAGE

* EXECUTIVE BOARD DECIDED TO ACCEPT COMMITMENTS OFFERED BY GERMANY TO EU COMMISSION FOR STABILIZATION PACKAGE NEGOTIATED WITH WSF

* SCOPE OF CONDITIONS REQUIRED IN EU COMMISSION’S VIEW HAS BEEN REDUCED IN COMPARISON WITH INITIAL INDICATIONS

* TO TRANSFER TO ONE COMPETITOR EACH AT FRANKFURT AND MUNICH AIRPORTS UP TO 24 TAKE-OFF AND LANDING RIGHTS

* FOR ONE AND A HALF YEARS, THIS OPTION IS ONLY AVAILABLE TO NEW COMPETITORS AT FRANKFURT AND MUNICH AIRPORTS

* SLOTS CAN ONLY BE TAKEN OVER BY A EUROPEAN COMPETITOR

* SUPERVISORY BOARD MUST APPROVE STABILIZATION PACKAGE NEGOTIATED WITH WSF, INCLUDING COMMITMENTS TO EU COMMISSION

* IF NO NEW COMPETITOR MAKES USE OF TAKE OFF & LANDING RIGHTS OPTION,IT WILL BE EXTENDED TO EXISTING COMPETITORS AT RESPECTIVE AIRPORTS