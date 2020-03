BRIEF-Deutsche Lufthansa: Austrian Airlines To Temporarily Suspend Flight Operations

March 16 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG:

* AUSTRIAN AIRLINES WILL TEMPORARILY SUSPEND FLIGHT OPERATIONS

* AUSTRIAN AIRLINES IS THUS REACTING TO THE ENTRY RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED BY MANY COUNTRIES AS A RESULT OF THE MASSIVE SPREAD OF THE CORONA VIRUS

* AUSTRIAN AIRLINES WILL TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SCHEDULED FLIGHTS FROM THURSDAY, MARCH 19, 2020

* AUSTRIAN AIRLINES WILL INITIALLY CANCEL ALL FLIGHTS BY MARCH 28, 2020

* NEW FLIGHT SCHEDULE OF ALL LUFTHANSA GROUP AIRLINES WILL INITIALLY APPLY UNTIL APRIL 12, 2020 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)