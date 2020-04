BRIEF-Deutsche Lufthansa CFO Ulrik Svensson Resigns For Health Reasons

April 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG: CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ULRIK SVENSSON RESIGNS FOR HEALTH REASONS

* DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA - ULRIK SVENSSON ANNOUNCED HE WILL RESIGN FROM HIS OFFICE AND TERMINATE HIS EXECUTIVE BOARD ACTIVITIES WITH EFFECT FROM APRIL 6

* SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL DISCUSS AND DECIDE ON A SUCCESSION SOLUTION AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

* DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ULRIK SVENSSON RESIGNS FOR HEALTH REASONS