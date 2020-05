BRIEF-Deutsche Lufthansa Confirms Advanced Talks With Economic Stabilization Fund On Concrete Design Of Stabilization Package

May 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG:

* CONFIRMS ADVANCED TALKS WITH ECONOMIC STABILIZATION FUND ON CONCRETE DESIGN OF A STABILIZATION PACKAGE

* DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA - CONCEPT PROVIDES FOR STABILIZATION MEASURES IN AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 9 BILLION, OF WHICH EUR 3 BILLION IS IN FORM OF A KFW LOAN

* DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA - CONCEPT HAS NOT YET BEEN FINALIZED,

* WSF IS ALSO TO OBTAIN A STAKE IN SHARES OF DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG AMOUNTING TO 20% OF INCREASED SHARE CAPITAL

* AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IS TO DECIDE ON CAPITAL INCREASES

* TWO SEATS ON SUPERVISORY BOARD ARE TO BE FILLED IN AGREEMENT WITH FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

* EXPECTED CONDITIONS RELATE IN PARTICULAR TO WAIVER OF FUTURE DIVIDEND PAYMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS ON MANAGEMENT REMUNERATION

* DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA - CONTINUING ITS TALKS WITH WSF WITH AIM OF REACHING A CONCLUSION PROMPTLY IN ORDER TO SECURE COMPANY’S SOLVENCY IN LONG TERM

* STABILIZATION PACKAGE SUBJECT TO APPROVAL BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION

* DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA-IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF ECONOMIC STABILIZATION FUND (WSF) OF GERMANY ON CONCRETE DESIGN OF STABILIZATION PACKAGE

* DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA-WSF INTENDS TO EXERCISE VOTING RIGHTS ASSOCIATED WITH SHARES AS WHOLE ONLY IN EXCEPTIONAL CASES SUCH AS PROTECTION AGAINST TAKEOVER