BRIEF-Deutsche Lufthansa Decides On First Restructuring Package

April 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG:

* LUFTHANSA GROUP DECIDES ON FIRST RESTRUCTURING PACKAGE

* DOES NOT EXPECT AVIATION INDUSTRY TO RETURN TO PRE-CORONAVIRUS CRISIS LEVELS VERY QUICKLY

* AT LUFTHANSA, SIX AIRBUS A380S AND SEVEN A340-600S AS WELL AS FIVE BOEING 747-400S WILL BE PERMANENTLY DECOMMISSIONED

* IN ADDITION, ELEVEN AIRBUS A320S WILL BE WITHDRAWN FROM SHORT-HAUL OPERATIONS.

* WITH THIS DECISION, LUFTHANSA WILL BE REDUCING CAPACITY AT ITS HUBS IN FRANKFURT AND MUNICH.

* FURTHERMORE, LUFTHANSA CITYLINE WILL ALSO WITHDRAW THREE AIRBUS A340-300 AIRCRAFT FROM SERVICE

* EUROWINGS WILL ALSO BE REDUCING NUMBER OF ITS AIRCRAFT.

* SWISS INTERNATIONAL AIR LINES WILL ALSO ADJUST ITS FLEET SIZE BY DELAYING DELIVERIES OF NEW SHORT HAUL AIRCRAFT AND CONSIDER EARLY PHASE-OUTS OF OLDER AIRCRAFT.