June 4 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG:

* LUFTHANSA GROUP AIRLINES SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDS FLIGHT SCHEDULE UNTIL SEPTEMBER

* 70 PERCENT OF LONG-HAUL DESTINATIONS BACK ON OFFER BY SEPTEMBER

* 90 PERCENT OF SHORT AND MEDIUM-HAUL ROUTES BACK ON OFFER BY SEPTEMBER Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)