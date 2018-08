BRIEF-Deutsche Lufthansa July Passenger Traffic Up 7.0 Pct

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG:

* SAYS JULY CARGO DEMAND IN REVENUE TONNE-KILOMETRES DOWN 2.9 PERCENT (NOT UP 2.0 PERCENT)

* JULY AVAILABLE SEAT KILOMETERS WERE UP 7.0% OVER THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* SAYS JULY PASSENGER TRAFFIC IN TERMS OF REVENUE SEAT KILOMETRES UP 7 PERCENT (NOT UP 8.2 PERCENT)

* AS COMPARED TO JUNE 2017, JULY SEAT LOAD FACTOR DECREASED SLIGHTLY BY 0.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 86.3%

* JULY CARGO CAPACITY INCREASED 1.8 % YEAR-ON-YEAR, WHILE CARGO SALES DECREASED BY 2.9% IN REVENUE TONNE-KILOMETER TERMS.

* SAYS JULY SEAT LOAD FACTOR DECREASED SLIGHTLY BY 0.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 86.3% Source text: bit.ly/2OVbovG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)