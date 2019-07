BRIEF-Deutsche Lufthansa June Number Of Passengers Up 4.5%

July 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG:

* JUNE SEAT LOAD FACTOR INCREASED BY 1.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS COMPARED TO JUNE 2018 TO 85.2 PERCENT.

* JUNE NUMBER OF PASSENGERS RISES BY 4.5 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* JUNE CAPACITY UTILIZATION INCREASES SLIGHTLY BY 1.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 85.2 PERCENT

* AVAILABLE CARGO TONNE-KILOMETERS (M) 1,492, UP 7.2%

* IN JUNE 2019 AROUND 13.8 MILLION PASSENGERS, INCREASE OF 4.5 PERCENT COMPARED TO THE SAME MONTH LAST YEAR.

* JUNE REVENUE CARGO TONNE-KILOMETERS (M) 878, DOWN 3.3%

* JUNE CARGO LOAD FACTOR 58.8%, DOWN 6.4 PERCENTAGE POINTS