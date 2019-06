June 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG:

* MAY PASSENGERS IN 1,000: 13,216, +2.8%

* MAY PASSENGER LOAD-FACTOR (%) 81.1, +1.7PTS.

* MAY REVENUE SEAT-KILOMETERS (M) 26,233, +5.7%

* MAY AVAILABLE CARGO TONNE-KILOMETERS (M) 1,516, +7.3% Source text: bit.ly/2Zrz53p Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)