BRIEF-Deutsche Lufthansa Orders 40 Boeing 787-9 And Airbus A350-900 Long-Haul Aircraft

March 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG:

* LUFTHANSA GROUP ORDERS 40 BOEING 787-9 AND AIRBUS A350-900 LONG-HAUL AIRCRAFT

* NEW PLANES WILL BE DELIVERED BETWEEN LATE 2022 AND 2027

* ORDER HAS A LIST-PRICE INVESTMENT VOLUME OF 12 BILLION USD

* THE 20 BOEING 787-9 AND 20 ADDITIONAL AIRBUS A350-900 PLANES WILL PRIMARILY BE REPLACING OLDER FOUR-ENGINE AIRCRAFT

* PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT DISCLOSE THE PURCHASING PRICE OF A380

* LUFTHANSA GROUP HAS NEGOTIATED A SIGNIFICANT PRICE REDUCTION, PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE ACTUAL PURCHASE PRICE Source text: bit.ly/2HhjPRy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)