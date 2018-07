July 13 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG:

* REFUTES FALSE STATEMENTS MADE BY RYANAIR

* SAYS FULLY COMPLIED WITH ALL REQUIREMENTS OF EUROPEAN COMMISSION REGARDING REQUIRED TRANSFER OF AIRCRAFT TO LAUDAMOTION

* THIS REGARDS BOTH THE NUMBER OF AIRCRAFT AND THE CONTRACTUALLY AGREED LEASE TERMS Source text - bit.ly/2Na2t86 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)