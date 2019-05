May 13 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG:

* SAYS APRIL NUMBER OF PASSENGERS RISES BY 3.0 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR AT 12,5 MILLION PASSENGERS

* APRIL AVAILABLE SEAT KILOMETRES WERE UP 4.0 PERCENT OVER THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* APRIL CARGO CAPACITY INCREASED BY 9.3 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* SAYS APRIL SEAT LOAD FACTOR ROSE BY 2.0 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 83.3 PERCENT