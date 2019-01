Jan 10 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG:

* DECEMBER PASSENGERS 9.916 MILLION , +6.9%

* DECEMBER REVENUE SEAT-KILOMETERS (M) 20,838, +10.6%

* SAYS DEC LOAD FACTOR DOWN -0.3 PERCENT POINTS Source text - bit.ly/2AFjvqS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)