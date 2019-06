BRIEF-Deutsche Lufthansa Says Lufthansa Group Adjusts FY Outlook, Makes Provision For Tax Risk

June 16 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG: LUFTHANSA GROUP ADJUSTS ITS FULL YEAR OUTLOOK AND MAKES PROVISION FOR A TAX RISK

* NETWORK AIRLINES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO REACH AN ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN BETWEEN 7 AND 9 PERCENT IN 2019

* FOR EUROWINGS, GROUP PROJECTS AN FY ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN BETWEEN -4 AND -6 PERCENT

* GROUP’S ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN IS FORECASTED TO REACH 5.5 TO 6.5 PERCENT FOR FY

* SEES GROUP’S FY ADJUSTED EBIT AMOUNTING TO BETWEEN EUR 2.0 BILLION AND 2.4 BILLION IN 2019

* IN ITS FINANCIAL ACCOUNTS FOR H1 2019, GROUP WILL ALSO MAKE A PROVISION FOR A TAX RISK IN AN AMOUNT OF EUR 340 MILLION