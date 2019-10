BRIEF-Deutsche Lufthansa: September Number Of Passengers Up 2.3%

Oct 11 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG:

* SEPTEMBER NUMBER OF PASSENGERS RISES BY 2.3 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* OVERALL, LUFTHANSA GROUP AIRLINES CARRIED 111.6 MILLION PASSENGERS IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS (+3.1 PERCENT)

* SEPTEMBER STRONGEST PASSENGER GROWTH AGAIN AT ZURICH HUB WITH 6.8 PERCENT

* THE SEAT LOAD FACTOR ROSE BY A TOTAL OF 0.7 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 82.8 PER CENT IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF THE YEAR

* SEPTEMBER LOAD FACTOR 84.7%, UP 0.1% Source text: bit.ly/2M4dVUZ Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)