BRIEF-Deutsche Lufthansa Supervisory Board Postpones Decision On Convocation Of EGM

May 27 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG:

* LUFTHANSA SUPERVISORY BOARD POSTPONES DECISION ON CONVOCATION OF GENERAL MEETING

* CONTINUES TO REGARD WSF STABILIZATION MEASURES AS ONLY VIABLE ALTERNATIVE FOR MAINTAINING SOLVENCY

* WILL NOT CONVENE AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF STABILIZATION MEASURES FOR TIME BEING

* SUPERVISORY BOARD OF DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG DISCUSSED ACCEPTANCE OF STABILIZATION PACKAGE OFFERED BY ECONOMIC STABILIZATION FUND (WSF) OF FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF GERMANY, INCLUDING NECESSARY CONVOCATION OF A GENERAL MEETING