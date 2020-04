BRIEF-Deutsche Lufthansa: Swiss Federal Council Proposes State Guarantees For Loans For SWISS And Edelweiss

April 29 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG:

* SWISS FEDERAL COUNCIL PROPOSES STATE GUARANTEES FOR LOANS AMOUNTING TO CHF 1.5 BILLION FOR SWISS AND EDELWEISS

* TWO SWISS AIRLINES OF LUFTHANSA GROUP, SWISS AND EDELWEISS, WILL RECEIVE GUARANTEES FROM SWISS BUND FOR 85% OF LOANS TOTALING 1.5 BILLION SWISS FRANCS (APPROX. 1.4 BILLION EUROS)

* FUNDS MAY ONLY BE USED AT SWISS AND EDELWEISS

* NO INTRA-GROUP DIVIDEND PAYMENTS MUST BE MADE FOR PERIOD DURING WHICH CREDIT FACILITY IS DRAWN DOWN

* SWISS AND EDELWEISS WILL RECEIVE GUARANTEES FROM SWISS BUND FOR 85% OF LOANS TOTALING 1.5 BILLION SWISS FRANCS (APPROX. 1.4 BILLION EURO) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)