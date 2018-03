March 1 (Reuters) - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank:

* DGAP-ADHOC: DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG: DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG ADOPTS POLICY FOR HIGHER DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTIONS UNTIL 2019, AND WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.07 PER SHARE FOR 2017

* CURRENT PAY-OUT RATIO TO BE RAISED TO REGULAR DIVIDEND OF 50% PLUS SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 25%, UNTIL 2019 INCLUSIVE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)