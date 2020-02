BRIEF-Deutsche Post Says Coronavirus To Impact Operations

Feb 28 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE POST AG:

* IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS AND DECISION ON STREETSCOOTER

* GROUP-WIDE NEGATIVE IMPACTS OF CORONA CRISIS ON GROUP EBIT AMOUNT TO AROUND EUR 60-70M FOR MONTH OF FEBRUARY, COMPARED TO INITIAL INTERNAL PLANNING.

* IMPLICATIONS FOR DPDHL RESULTS FOR FULL YEAR 2020 WILL ULTIMATELY DEPEND ON A SERIES OF FACTORS, WHICH IN PHASE OF RECOVERING PRODUCTION VOLUMES CAN ALSO HAVE AN OFFSETTING POSITIVE EFFECT.

* REFOCUSING OF STREETSCOOTER - A CHANGE OUTSIDE OF COMPANY’S CORE BUSINESSES - IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ONE-OFF CHARGES OF EUR 300-400M FOR THIS FINANCIAL YEAR

* CURRENTLY SEES MORE SIGNIFICANT EFFECTS FOR DHL EXPRESS AND DHL GLOBAL FORWARDING DIVISIONS, WHERE BUSINESS IS PARTICULARLY AFFECTED WITH REGARDS TO CROSS-BORDER TRADE FLOWS INTO AND OUT OF CHINA.

* IMPACT ON CASH FLOW, HOWEVER, WILL BE LIMITED

* 2020 GUIDANCE FOR A GROUP EBIT OF MORE THAN EUR 5BN IS HENCE AS OF NOW EXCLUDING ANY STILL TO BE QUANTIFIED EFFECT INDUCED BY CORONA IMPLICATIONS

* 2022 GUIDANCE FOR A GROUP EBIT OF MINIMUM EUR 5.3BN IS NOT AT ALL AFFECTED BY THIS.

* PRELIMINARY CLOSURE OF FY2019 ACCOUNTS: (IN EUR BN) GROUP REVENUE 63.341

* PRELIMINARY CLOSURE OF FY2019 ACCOUNTS: (IN EUR BN) GROUP REVENUE 63.341

* 2019 GROUP EBIT: EUR 4.128 BILLION