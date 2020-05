May 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post AG:

* DEUTSCHE POST CEO SEES FIRST SIGNS THAT BUSINESS NORMALISING IN EUROPE, NORTH AMERICA TO FOLLOW IN COMING WEEKS

* DEUTSCHE POST CFO SAYS SEES NEGATIVE EFFECT OF COVID-19 ALSO IN APRIL

* DEUTSCHE POST CFO SAYS STILL SEES GOOD PARCEL GROWTH IN SECOND HALF OF APRIL BUT NOT AS STRONG AS IN FIRST HALF Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)