March 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Rohstoff Ag:

* DGAP-NEWS: DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG: ALMONTY HAS SIGNED AN OFF-TAKE-AGREEMENT FOR THE SANGDONG PRODUCTION WITH A MINIMUM VALUE OF 500 MILLION CAD

* DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG- ‍AGREEMENT HAS TERM OF 10 YEARS, GUARANTEES REVENUES FOR ALMONTY OF AT LEAST 500 MILLION CAD WHILE IT DOESN'T CAP PRICE ON UPSIDE​