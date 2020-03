BRIEF-Deutsche Rohstoff FY Consolidated Net Income At EUR 3.0 Million

March 10 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG:

* EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA) OF EUR 22.7 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 97.9 MILLION) IN FISCAL YEAR 2019

* FY SALES OF EUR 41.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 109.1 MILLION)

* SAYS CARRIED OUT AN IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF EUR 1.3 MILLION IN 2019 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* ADJUSTED FOR COSTS OF BOND ISSUE AND UNSCHEDULED DEPRECIATION, CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME AMOUNTS TO EUR 3.0 MILLION IN FY

* IF CURRENT PRICE WEAKNESS CONTINUES FOR A LONGER PERIOD OF TIME, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF 2020, THIS WOULD HAVE A SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE EFFECT ON 2020 FORECAST OF DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF GROUP