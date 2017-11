Nov 3 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG:

* FURTHER PLACEMENT OF BOND 16/21

* ‍HAS PLACED FURTHER BONDS WITH A TOTAL VOLUME OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 8 MILLION TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS​

* ‍TOTAL OF EUR 67 MILLION OUT OF EUR 75 MILLION THAT WERE INITIALLY PROJECTED ARE NOW ISSUED​

* ‍INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FOR FURTHER OIL AND GAS WELLS IN US​