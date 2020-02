Feb 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Rohstoff AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG: Q1 OIL PRODUCTION 80% HEDGED

* DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG - FOR FULL YEAR 2020, EXPECTED HEDGING RATIO IS APPROXIMATELY 55% AT A MINIMUM PRICE OF 57.12 USD/BARREL

* DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG - EXPECTED HEDGING RATIO FOR FIRST HALF OF 2020 IS AT 60% WITH A MINIMUM PRICE OF 57.04 USD/BARREL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)