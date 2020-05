BRIEF-Deutsche Rohstoff Sees 2020 EBITDA Of Around EUR 15 Million

May 11 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG:

* DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG: ANNUAL REPORT 2019 AND NEW FORECAST FOR 2020 PUBLISHED, DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF 0,10 EUR

* FOR YEAR 2020, CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF EUR 33 TO 37 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 41.2 MILLION)

* SEES 2020 EBITDA OF AROUND EUR 15 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 22.7 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK 2020: NEGATIVE CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME IN MID SINGLE-DIGIT MILLION EURO RANGE (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 0.2 MILLION)

* WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.10 PER SHARE (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 0.70 PER SHARE)

* FOR 2020 AS A WHOLE, GROUP EXPECTS NET PRODUCTION OF AROUND 3,200 TO 3,600 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY

* AGM WILL BE HELD IN MANNHEIM ON 15 JULY 2019 AS A VIRTUAL AGM