BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen announces conversion price for new convertible bonds
September 27, 2017 / 4:49 PM / in 22 days

BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen announces conversion price for new convertible bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen Se

* dgap-news: deutsche wohnen se: deutsche wohnen se announces conversion price for new convertible bonds and final repurchase price of the convertible bond tender offer

* Says been set at eur 36.3186

* Says initial conversion price of new convertible bonds due january 2026 amounts to eur 50.8460

* Says successfully repurchased today convertible bonds due 2021 in an aggregate nominal amount of eur 394.3 million

* Says final purchase price per bond amounts to eur 183,274.30, plus accrued interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

