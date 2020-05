May 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen SE:

* ANTICIPATES FFO I AT SAME LEVEL AS LAST YEAR

* WILL NOT BE MAKING ANY RENT INCREASES DURING CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

UP TO NOW, A TOTAL OF AROUND 1,100 TENANTS HAVE REGISTERED WITH DEUTSCHE WOHNEN AS A RESULT OF EXISTING OR ANTICIPATED PAYMENT DIFFICULTIES