March 25 (Reuters) - DEUTZ AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ IS RAMPING DOWN PRODUCTION AND RETRACTING GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* WILL BE SHUTTING DOWN LARGE PARTS OF ITS PRODUCTION IN EUROPE, AT FIRST FROM APRIL 1 THROUGH APRIL 17, 2020

* NOW ANTICIPATES A SIGNIFICANT IMPAIRMENT OF ITS BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

* FOLLOWING CONSULTATION WITH EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVES, COMPANY WILL APPLY FOR SHORT-TIME WORKING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: