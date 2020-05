BRIEF-Develia Q1 Net Profit Down At 65.4 Mln Zlotys

May 14 (Reuters) - Develia SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 65.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 108.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 180.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 420.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 127.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 143.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ORIGINAL PLAN OF 1,900 - 2,200 RESIDENTIAL UNITS FOR 2020 SUSPENDED DUE TO EPIDEMIC

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TO POSTPONE SOME DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS AND CONSTRUCTION FROM Q2 TO H2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)