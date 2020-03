March 23 (Reuters) - Develia SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXPECTS EFFECTS OF PANDEMIC MAY HAVE SIGNIFICANT AND POTENTIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CURRENT CO’S AND GROUP’S ACTIVITY, INCLUDING FUTURE FIN RESULTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXPECTS EFFECTS OF PANDEMIC MAY ALSO AFFECT GOALS’ ACHIEVEMENT

* EFFECTS MAY BE SEEN ON SHOPPING MALL RELATED REVENUE, LEVEL AND DYNAMIC OF FLAT SALES, PROJECT IMPLEMENTATION SCHEDULES AND AVAILABLE FINANCING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)