April 16 (Reuters) - Apartment Investment And Management Co :

* PRESS RELEASE - PROMINENT DEVELOPER CARL DRANOFF SELLS SIX PHILADELPHIA AREA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES TO AIMCO

* DRANOFF PROPERTIES WILL SELL AIMCO ITS APARTMENT COMMUNITY HOLDINGS IN PHILADELPHIA MSA FOR $445 MILLION

* PORTFOLIO INCLUDES SIX PROPERTIES