April 16 (Reuters) - Development Bank Of Southern Africa Ltd:

* APPOINTMENT OF BOITUMELO MOSAKO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE 01 APRIL 2018

* NEW OPERATING MODEL INCORPORATES THREE FRONT-LINE DIVISIONS - COVERAGE, TRANSACTING AND PROJECT PREPARATION.

* FORMER CFO KAMESHNI NAIDOO AND RIEAZ SHAIK, THEN GROUP EXECUTIVE, INTERNATIONAL FINANCING RESIGNED DURING REVIEW