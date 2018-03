March 21 (Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp:

* DEVON ENERGY ANNOUNCES EARLY TENDER RESULTS, RESULTS OF CONSENT SOLICITATIONS AND UPSIZING OF TENDER OFFERS

* DEVON ENERGY- RECEIVED REQUISITE CONSENTS RELATED TO CONSENT SOLICITATIONS TO ADOPT SOME PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO INDENTURE GOVERNING 7.950% DEBENTURES DUE 2032