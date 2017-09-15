FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Devon Energy provides hurricane Harvey production update
September 15, 2017 / 2:10 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Devon Energy provides hurricane Harvey production update

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp

* Devon Energy provides hurricane Harvey production update

* Devon Energy - ‍as precautionary measure for hurricane Harvey, co temporarily suspended operations and shut-in production across its entire Eagle Ford​

* Devon Energy Corp - ‍restored production to pre-storm levels across its U.S. operations following hurricane Harvey​

* Devon Energy Corp - ‍company has now resumed production from all producing pads in Eagle Ford​

* Devon Energy - co estimates impact of hurricane Harvey to reduce net liquids production in Eagle Ford, areas of U.S. by 15,000 barrels per day in Q3

* Devon Energy - expects one-time production impact to be confined to Q3 and it represents one-half of 1 percent of co’s total expected volumes for FY 2017

* Devon Energy - ‍many third-party petrochemical facilities across gulf coast region have now restarted, are in process of ramping up to pre-storm capacity​

* Devon - ‍temporary storm-related limitations in downstream petrochemical capacity in Gulf coast region curtailed production in some U.S. operations​ areas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

