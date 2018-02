Feb 1 (Reuters) - Orletto Capital Inc:

* DEVONIAN ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ALTIUS HEALTHCARE

* DEVONIAN ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ALTIUS HEALTHCARE

* ORLETTO CAPITAL INC - ALTIUS WILL CONTINUE TO ACQUIRE IN-LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTE MEDICINES FOR CANADIAN MARKET

* ORLETTO CAPITAL INC - ‍ SYBIL DAHAN WILL CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT OF ALTIUS​

* ORLETTO CAPITAL INC - IT IS EXPECTED THAT ALTIUS WILL MAINTAIN ITS EXISTING OPERATIONS AS A NEW DIVISION OF DEVONIAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: