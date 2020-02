Devonian Health Group Inc:

* DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP - SIGNED EXCLUSIVE SALES & MARKETING AGREEMENT WITH SKINSCIPAC INC

* DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP - AGREEMENT TO MARKET WORLDWIDE COSMECEUTICAL PRODUCTS DERIVED FROM USAGE OF ITS PROPRIETARY R-SPINASOME TECHNOLOGY.

* DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP - AGREEMENT INCLUDES UNDISCLOSED PAYMENT FOR SUPPLY OF R-SPINASOME ON A PER KG BASIS & ROYALTIES ON GROSS SALES WORLDWIDE