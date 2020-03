BRIEF-Devoteam FY Net Income Group Share Up At 41.6 Million Euros

March 10 (Reuters) - DEVOTEAM SA:

* REVENUE REACHED EUR 761.9 MILLION IN 2019

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 73.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 64.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 41.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 38.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON 31 DECEMBER 2019, THE NET CASH POSITION OF THE GROUP STOOD AT EUR 48 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR 40.3 MILLION IN 2018

* 2020 OUTLOOK: GROUP HAS NOT IDENTIFIED SIGNIFICANT CHANGES THUS FAR IN THE BUSINESS ACTIVITIES COMPARED TO THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2019

* EUR 1 DIVIDEND PER SHARE RELATED TO 2019 WILL BE PROPOSED AT THE NEXT SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING ON 5 JUNE 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: UNCERTAINTY AROUND THE MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT FOLLOWING THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK DOES NOT ENABLE THE GROUP TO RELEASE A 2020 GUIDANCE AT THIS STAGE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: FULL YEAR GUIDANCE WILL BE RELEASED ONCE THE ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT PRESENTS A CLEARER VISIBILITY Source text: bit.ly/2vLitdO Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)