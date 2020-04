BRIEF-Devoteam To Not Distribute Dividends For 2019

April 15 (Reuters) - DEVOTEAM SA:

* CONTINUITY OF DEVOTEAM’S ACTIVITIES DURING THE LOCKDOWN PERIOD AND IMPACTS OF THE COVID-19 HEALTH CRISIS

* START OF NEW PROJECTS SLOWED DOWN BY APPROXIMATELY 50% OVERALL COMPARED TO THE BUDGET, SINCE THE IMPLEMENTATION OF LOCKDOWN MEASURES MID-MARCH

* GROUP DOES NOT HAVE SUFFICIENT VISIBILITY TO COMMUNICATE AN OUTLOOK FOR THE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR AT THIS STAGE

* DUE TO THE UNCERTAINTY, THE MANAGEMENT BOARD DECIDED TO FAVOR A CAUTIOUS APPROACH BY PROPOSING NOT TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDENDS FOR 2019

* AS AT 31 MARCH 2020, GROSS CASH STOOD AT €79.1 MILLION WITH STABLE FINANCIAL DEBTS

* GROUP’S ACTIVITIES ARE IMPACTED BY THE LOCKDOWN MEASURES ACROSS EUROPE, PARTICULARLY IN FRANCE, GERMANY AND THE BENELUX

* CONFIRMED LINES OF CREDIT WITH EUROPEAN MAJOR BANKS WITH MATURITY CLOSE TO 4 YEARS AMOUNTING TO €105 MILLION UNDRAWN AT THIS DATE Source text: bit.ly/3ac8jAI Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)