March 29 (Reuters) - Devro Plc:

* APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ‍JACKIE CALLAWAY WILL JOIN BOARD OF DEVRO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ON 1 MAY 2018​

* ‍JACKIE WAS MOST RECENTLY GROUP FINANCIAL CONTROLLER OF BRAMBLES LIMITED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: